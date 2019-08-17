Home

Kuen Bor (Bill) YOUNG

Kuen Bor (Bill) YOUNG Notice
YOUNG, Kuen Bor (Bill). Formerly of Napier, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2019, in Wellington in the presence of family. Beloved husband to Hing Kim, much loved father to Dixon and Linda, Steven, Arthur (deceased) and Pam, Martin and Sri, Elaine and Peter, Johnny and Nancy, Lawrence and families. In accordance to Kuen Bor's wishes a private service was held in Napier on August 15, 2019. Thanks to Wellington Hospital and Mary Potter Hospice staff. Donations to Mary Potter Hospice, Wellington are welcomed. Messages to [email protected]
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 17, 2019
