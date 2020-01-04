|
JACOBS, Lance George. Suddenly but peacefully at Herbertville on January 2, 2020, aged 64 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Jill, loved father of Richard and Cara, Blair and Gemma, Melissa, and Bevan. Adored 'Poppa' of Hadlee, Macauley and Luka. A service for Lance will be held at CHB Municipal Theatre, Kenilworth Street, Waipawa on Tuesday, January 7 at 11am. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Hawke's Bay Rescue Helicopter Trust. These may be left at the service or online at www.hbrescuehelicopter.org.nz. Messages to C/- PO Box 283, Waipukurau 4242. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 4, 2020