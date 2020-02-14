|
JACOBS, Lance. The family of the late Lance George Jacobs of Waipukurau wishes to acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy and gesture of kindness shown to us following our sad loss. We offer our heartfelt thanks to the many friends, neighbours and well- wishers who visited our home, attended the service and burial and who provided emotional and practical support for us at this difficult time. For those who telephoned, travelled long distances, sent floral tributes, food, cards and messages of condolences, as well as those who made charitable donations, we are truly grateful. A special thank you to Jane and Lloyd for their kindness and respect shown at all times; those that spoke at his funeral; Andy Walker - CHB Police, Scott Webster and Nichola Hayes - CHB Funeral Services for their sensitive and professional handling of arrangements. To those who helped in any way, your contribution made our loss more bearable. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude. If tears could build a stairway, and memories a lane. I would walk right up to Heaven and bring you back again. No farewell words were spoken, No time to say "Goodbye". You were gone before I knew it, and only God knows why. My heart still aches with sadness, and secret tears still flow. What it meant to love you - No one can ever know. But now I know you want me to mourn for you no more; To remember all the happy times life still has much in store. Since you'll never be forgotten, I pledge to you today~ A hollowed place within my heart is where you'll always stay.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 14, 2020