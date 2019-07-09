|
|
HUGHES, Lancley Isobel (formerly Theodore, nee Taylor). On July 7, 2019 peacefully at Leighton House (Gisborne). Dearly loved wife of the late Graham (Spanky). Loved mother and mother-in- law of the Theodore Family - Mark and Anna, Geoff and Angela, Megan and Gordon, and Trent and Sarah. Loved stepmother of the Hughes girls - Karen, Robyn, Sandra and Sheryn. A much loved grandma and great grandma to all. Mum's funeral service will be held at Evans Chapel, Ormond Rd, Gisborne at 2pm on Thursday, July 11 followed by private cremation. Special thanks to the staff at Leighton House for their care of Mum. All messages may be sent C/- PO Box 877, Gisborne 4040. Evans Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ www.evansfuneral.co.nz
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 9, 2019