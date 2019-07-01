Home

Lani Jane HULLAH

Lani Jane HULLAH Notice
HULLAH, Lani Jane. Of Dannevirke, sadly passed away after a courageous battle on Friday, June 28, 2019. Dearly loved and adored wife of Kelvin. Cherished mother of Cassie and Hayden; Jonathan and Jessie; Vinnie and Paige. Dearly loved daughter of Kevin and Dawne Turkington. Loved sister of Geoff. Treasured Nandee to Madison and Porter. Special auntie to all her nieces and nephews. A celebration of Lani's life will be held in the "Hub" entrance off Allardice Street, Dannevirke on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 1.00pm. All correspondence to the "Hullah Family", c/- PO Box 235, Dannevirke 4942.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 1, 2019
