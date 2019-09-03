Home

Laura Hazel (Hazel) BRADSHAW

Laura Hazel (Hazel) BRADSHAW Notice
BRADSHAW, Laura Hazel (Hazel). Passed away on August 25, 2019 peacefully at home in the presence of her beloved and devoted husband Fred. Loved mother and mother-in- law of Mark and Millie, Julie and Allen. Cherished Nana of Zara, Chrystal, Adam, Marcus and Hamish. Great grandmother of 'Little Hazel', Violet, Hannah and New Baby. A private family service has been held in accordance with Hazel's wishes. Messages to "The Bradshaw Family", c/- P.O Box 967, Hastings 4156.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 3, 2019
