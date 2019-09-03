|
BRADSHAW, Laura Hazel (Hazel). Passed away on August 25, 2019 peacefully at home in the presence of her beloved and devoted husband Fred. Loved mother and mother-in- law of Mark and Millie, Julie and Allen. Cherished Nana of Zara, Chrystal, Adam, Marcus and Hamish. Great grandmother of 'Little Hazel', Violet, Hannah and New Baby. A private family service has been held in accordance with Hazel's wishes. Messages to "The Bradshaw Family", c/- P.O Box 967, Hastings 4156.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 3, 2019