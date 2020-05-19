|
GREER, Laura Kate. Passed away peacefully at home on May 14, 2020 aged 22 years young. Dearly loved daughter and step daughter of Hayley and Neil Pemberton. Beloved big Sis of Callum. Adored granddaughter to Harley and Juliette Cadwallader. Treasured niece to Sharon and Warren Champion, Ryan and Andrea Cadwallader. Due to current restrictions a private Family Service for Laura will be held. In lieu of flowers for Laura's family, donations to the NZ Epilepsy Foundation would be greatly appreciated and can be made via epilepsyfoundation. org.nz/donations.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 19, 2020