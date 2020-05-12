Home

URNIEZIUTE, Laura. On Tuesday, May 5, 2020 surrounded by her family. Dearly loved best friend and partner of James Williams. Much adored, loved and cherished mum to Bellton, Saffin, and Baby Kostar. Loved only daughter of Zena Urnieziene and step- dad Roger Tuck. Loved friend and workmate to many. "There are no- goodbyes, wherever you are, you will always be in our hearts" A Private Family Service will be held. Messages for the family can be made online at www.tnphb. co.nz or posted to the Urnieziute Family, c/- PO Box 967, Hastings 4156.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 12, 2020
