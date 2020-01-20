Home

Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Crestwood
615 Heretaunga Street East
Hastings
Laurence Taylor (Larry) COOPER

Laurence Taylor (Larry) COOPER Notice
COOPER, Laurence Taylor (Larry). Passed away at the HB Regional Hospital on January 18, 2020, aged 89 years Loved husband of Patricia (deceased 1997) Loved partner and friend of June Best and family. Loved father and father-in-law of Phillip and Liz, Tom and Yvonne, Brent and Mary, and Greg. Grandfather of Lisa, Caroline, Claire, James, Olivia, Patrick and Ben Great grandfather of Lola- Rose, Violet, Jack, Sylvie, Spencer and Penny. Loved brother of Pat. A funeral service will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Wednesday January 22, 2020 at 2pm. Messages to the Cooper family, c/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 20, 2020
