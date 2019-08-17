Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lauris VARNEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lauris Margaret VARNEY

Add a Memory
Lauris Margaret VARNEY In Memoriam
VARNEY Lauris Margaret 1932 - 18 August 2018 (THE SONGBIRD) Sadly missed by Mark, Karen and Family Our Nanny, a combination of warmth and kindness, laughter and love, a person who overlooked our faults, praised our successes and encouraged our dreams. How lucky we are to have someone that makes saying goodbye so hard Love you Daniel, Jaime and Tui Nanny, you held our tiny hands for just a little while but our hearts you will hold forever Great Grandsons Jack, Cole, Ryan and Oli
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lauris's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.