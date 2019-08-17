|
VARNEY Lauris Margaret 1932 - 18 August 2018 (THE SONGBIRD) Sadly missed by Mark, Karen and Family Our Nanny, a combination of warmth and kindness, laughter and love, a person who overlooked our faults, praised our successes and encouraged our dreams. How lucky we are to have someone that makes saying goodbye so hard Love you Daniel, Jaime and Tui Nanny, you held our tiny hands for just a little while but our hearts you will hold forever Great Grandsons Jack, Cole, Ryan and Oli
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 17, 2019