|
|
HELLYER, Lawrence George. After a long and courageous battle, Laurie passed peacefully on January 13, 2020, at Masonic Retirement Village, Taradale, with family by his side. Aged 87 years. Loving and adoring husband of Marie for 64 years. Oldest child of George and Adelaide Hellyer (deceased) of Clive. Much loved father and father-in-law of David and Karen, Stephen (deceased), Debbie and Tony, Judy and Felix, Linda and John, Bryan and Ngaire, Tracey and Eric, and Ann-Maree and Mark. Loving grandfather of 17 and doting great- grandfather of soon-to- be 11. A cherished brother, brother-in- law, uncle, cousin and mate, who has departed to make the best vege garden heaven has ever seen. A service for Laurie will be held at Crestwood Chapel, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Saturday January 18, at 11:00am. All messages C/- 9 Osler Street, Wairoa.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 16, 2020