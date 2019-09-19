|
MILLIKEN, Lawrence (Millie). Sadly on Monday, September 16, 2019 Millie was taken unexpectedly from us, leaving behind his children Donna, Jodie, Jason, and Melissa and grandchildren Jayden, Ashleigh, Nirvana, Whitney, Austin, Nike, Noah, Millie and Daniel. Family and friends are invited to a remembrance of Millie's life, to be held at Havelock North Rugby Clubrooms on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 3pm. The family have requested no flowers, but any koha can be given to the Rugby Club.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 19, 2019