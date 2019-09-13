|
HAGEN, Lawrence Patrick. Passed away peacefully at Hastings Soldiers Memorial Hospital surrounded by family on September 12, 2019. Aged 89 years. Loved husband of the late Audrey. Loved father of Christine, Robert and Bronwyn, Dean, and Debbie and Joe. Loved granddad of 10 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. Special thanks to Mahana Club and to all the staff at Roseanne's Resthome. A service for Laurie will be held at St Lukes Anglican Church, Vigor Brown Street, Napier on Saturday September 14, 2019 at 1:30pm. Followed by private cremation. All tributes to Laurie or messages for his family can be left via www.dunstalls.co.nz or posted C/- PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 13, 2019