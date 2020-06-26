|
|
McKENNA, Lawrence Patrick (Larry). Peacefully passed away on June 24, 2020 at home, surrounded by family. Aged 66 years. Adored husband and best friend of Christine. Much loved father and father-in-law of Micarla and Butch, Scott and Ivana, Gareth and Elaine, and Lauren and Richard. Proud and loving Grandfather of Harry, Jack, Freddy, Toby, Anna, Alexander, William, Douglas, Hattie, and Fergus. Heartfelt thanks to family, friends, medical and nursing staff at Hawke's Bay Hospital and Cranford Hospice during the journey. The world has lost one of its good guys. Fun-loving, loyal and interesting. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Mary's Catholic Church, Osier Road, Greenmeadows, Napier on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 11am, followed by interment at Western Hills Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a donation to Cranford Hospice can be made at the service and would be appreciated. Messages to the 'McKenna Family', C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141. Requiescat In Pace.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 26, 2020