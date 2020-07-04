Home

Lawrence Patrick (Larry) McKENNA

Lawrence Patrick (Larry) McKENNA Notice
McKENNA, Lawrence Patrick (Larry). Larry's family wish to sincerely thank family, friends, neighbour's and colleagues that have sent messages, floral tributes, cards of condolence and others who have supported us in various ways. Thank you also to the large number who attended the funeral service for Larry. We have been overwhelmed by the kindness shown by all, following the loss of a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Please accept this as our personal acknowledgement.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 4, 2020
