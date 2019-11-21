|
KEONG, Leanne (nee Baker). Passed away suddenly after a short illness on Tuesday, November 19, aged 55. Adored only daughter of Joan (deceased) and Ray Baker, beloved wife and soulmate of Peter and the greatest mum in the world to Emma and Matt. We have lost our best friend, biggest supporter and little ray of sunshine. Life just won't be the same without her. Please help us celebrate Leanne's life on Friday, November 22, 2pm at the Havelock North Function Centre. Messages may be sent to the Keong family, C/- Po Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 21, 2019