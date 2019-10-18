Home

SMITH, Lee Grant. 05.12.1950-15.10.2019 Loved son of William and Royaline Smith. Brother of Sandra (Deceased), Wain, Robyn, Jackie, Rosemary, and Angela. Loved uncle to his many nephews and nieces and cherished friend to many. Lee laid in state at Te Herenga Waka Marae, Victoria University and will return to Houngarea Marae, Paki Paki, on Thursday afternoon. The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday October 19, at Houngarea Marae commencing 11:00am followed by burial at Mangaroa Cemetery. Haven Falls Wellington Phone 0800 428 365
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 18, 2019
