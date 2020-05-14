|
|
SPEEDY, Leila Maud. In her 100th Year. Peacefully on May 13, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Phil. Loved and special mother and mother-in-law of Judith and Peter Feakin; Donald and Denice; Stuart and Kaye. Treasured Nanna of Kylie, Andrea, Greg and Alister; Stephanie, Amanda and Hollee; Ben, Doug and Claire. Adored by her 14 Great Grandchildren. A private family farewell will be held for Leila.Special thanks to Rahiri Rest Home for their love and care. Messages to The Speedy Family C/O Po Box 43, Dannevirke 4942.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 14, 2020