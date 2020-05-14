Home

Leila Maud SPEEDY

Leila Maud SPEEDY Notice
SPEEDY, Leila Maud. In her 100th Year. Peacefully on May 13, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Phil. Loved and special mother and mother-in-law of Judith and Peter Feakin; Donald and Denice; Stuart and Kaye. Treasured Nanna of Kylie, Andrea, Greg and Alister; Stephanie, Amanda and Hollee; Ben, Doug and Claire. Adored by her 14 Great Grandchildren. A private family farewell will be held for Leila.Special thanks to Rahiri Rest Home for their love and care. Messages to The Speedy Family C/O Po Box 43, Dannevirke 4942.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 14, 2020
