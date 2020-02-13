Home

Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 p.m.
St. Columba's Presbyterian Church
Columba Way
Havelock North
View Map
Lena "Beth" SCOTT Notice
SCOTT, Lena 'Beth'. Peacefully, in the arms of her family, Beth left us on a beautiful summers morning on February 11, 2020 at her home in Havelock North. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Duncan, much loved mother of Hamish and Kate, Robert and Catherine. Loved Grandma of Ben and Matthew. Adored "mum" of Jessie. Mum will be at home at 34 Reeve Drive until the celebration of her life at St. Columba's Presbyterian Church, Columba Way, Havelock North on Saturday, February 15 2020, at 2.00pm. Messages to 34 Reeve Drive, Havelock North 4130.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
