Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Lenard John (Jack) BLAIR

BLAIR, Lenard John (Jack). Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Colleen (nee Place) for 62 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Kay Laird and Sandra and Keith McLean. Dearly loved Grandad of Christopher, Jasmine and Kimberley Laird and dearly loved Grandy of Kem, Jemma and Gordon Cairns, Chloe, Portia and Selene McLean. Loved Great Grandad of Ruby and Mia and Great Grandy of Lilith. Loved brother of the late Bill Blair and Ruby Campbell. Respected father-in- law of Keith Laird. A private Cremation has been held.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 15, 2020
