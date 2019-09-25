|
van Druten, Leny. Left us peacefully on September 23, 2019 with family at her side at Waiapu House. Now with her husband Gerard. Much loved Mum of Nick and Liz, Tony and Clare, Jos and Gaye, Elly and Brent, Micheal and Helen, and Oma to her grandchildren. Leny's family wish to thank all the staff at Waiapu House for their care and compassion. Leny will be farewelled at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 425 Heretaunga St E, Hastings on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 1:30pm. Followed by interment at Mangaroa Lawn Cemetery. Tributes to the van Druten family can be made online at www.tlas.co.nz or mailed, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 25, 2019