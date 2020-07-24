|
DEP, Leo Kingsley Felix (Kingsley). Passed peacefully on July 22, 2020 at Atawhai, with family by his side. Aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Therese for 57 years. Much loved and cherished father and father-in-law of Rosanne and Raj , and Suzanne and Tony. Loved and adored Poppa to six grandchildren: Rebecca, Jessica, Antonia, Drew, Sophia and Ravi, and one great grandchild: Isaiah. Special thanks to the all the caregivers, nursing and medical staff at the Miller Wing of Atawhai Rest Home, Taradale and the oncologists from Palmerston North Hospital. A Requiem Mass for Kingsley will be celebrated at St Mary's Catholic Church, 58 Osier Road, Napier on Monday, July 27 at 11am, followed by interment at the Western Hills Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited in the Church on Sunday, July 26 at 6.30pm. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Kingsley's memory to Save The Children Fund would be appreciated. A tribute to Kingsley or a message to his family can be left via www.dunstalls.co.nz or C/o PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today from July 24 to July 25, 2020