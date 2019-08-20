|
|
LISTER, Leonard Milford (Len). RNZAF Service No. 4311123 Signals. Passed away in his own time on August 18, 2019. At the age of 96. Dearly husband of Irene for 67 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Pamela (deceased), Gavin and Margaret, Neville and Maria, and Fiona and Jonathan Bayliss. Loved Dedushka to Vitaliy and Victoria, Loving poppa to Vanessa, Amanda, Michelle, Nathan, Matthew, and Sarah. Great Grandfather of Beau, Eli, Keira, Zoe, and Abigail. Special thanks to all the staff at Hawkes Bay Regional Hospital and St Johns Ambulance for all the care you gave Len. A service for Len will be held at All Saints, Anglican Church, Church Road, Taradale on Thursday August 22, 2019 at 11am. Followed by interment at the Taradale Cemetery. All tributes to Len can be left at www.dunstalls.co.nz or messages to the Lister family can be posted C/ PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 20, 2019