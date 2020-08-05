|
CASSIN, Leonarda Dina. Born February 2, 1927, in Bari, Italy, who passed away peacefully at the Aria Gardens, Albany, on Friday, July 31, 2020, aged 93 years. Loving wife of the late Alan Joseph Cassin, and mother to 18 children with their spouses, 61 grandchildren and their spouses, and 46 great grandchildren. We celebrate her life, a life dedicated to her family in the true Italian way. Her passion and devotion to her familia will surely be missed. Ciao for now. A Requiem mass will be held for her at St Joseph's Catholic Church, 10 Dominion Street, Takapuna, on Friday August 7 at 10.30am
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 5, 2020