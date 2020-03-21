|
McCORMACK, Leonora. Peacefully on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Atawhai Rest Care, Taradale, aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Tom and treasured godmother to Alison Price and Aleck Swinburn. Due to current coronavirus restrictions, a private service for Leonora will be live streamed at tongandperyer.co. nz/web-stream on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 2.00pm. For those unable to watch the live stream a recorded copy can be e-mailed out by contacting Tong & Peryer on 06 878 5149.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 21, 2020