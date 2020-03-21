Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tong & Peryer
509 Queen St
West Hastings , Hawke's Bay
06-878 5149
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonora McCORMACK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonora McCORMACK

Add a Memory
Leonora McCORMACK Notice
McCORMACK, Leonora. Peacefully on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Atawhai Rest Care, Taradale, aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Tom and treasured godmother to Alison Price and Aleck Swinburn. Due to current coronavirus restrictions, a private service for Leonora will be live streamed at tongandperyer.co. nz/web-stream on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 2.00pm. For those unable to watch the live stream a recorded copy can be e-mailed out by contacting Tong & Peryer on 06 878 5149.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonora's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -