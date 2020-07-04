|
MCCORMACK, Leonora. On the March 19, 2020 at Atawhai Lifestyle Care in Taradale aged 95 years. A woman of strength and support to so many people. Beloved wife of the late Tom McCormack. Only child to Laura (nee Harding) and Stephen Menzies ('Te Kuha', Raukawa). Sister to Ethel, Stephen, Fred, Dorothy and Oswald Menzies and aunt to their children. Treasured godmother to Ann Power (nee Derbidge) and Aleck and Alison Swinburne. Formerly of Patoka and lately of Taradale. A service for Leonora will be held at All Saints Anglican Church, 23 Puketapu Road, Taradale on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 11.00am. This will be followed by refreshments and thereafter the interment of her ashes. A live stream of the service will be available to watch at tongandperyer. co.nz/web-stream. TONG & PERYER NZIFH
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 4, 2020