Leontine Ruth (Kirk) BAILLIE

Leontine Ruth (Kirk) BAILLIE Notice
BAILLIE, Leontine Ruth (nee Kirk). Passed peacefully in Canberra on Monday, September 7, 2020. Treasured Mum of Sarah Ryves-Chatain and Charles Chatain (Canberra), and Claire Ryves and Paul Mwebesa (Davis California). Loved eldest daughter of the late Win and Walter Kirk (Waipukurau). Much loved sister of Trudy Kirk, Josephine and Keith Winkley, Wilhelmina Salisbury, Simon and Jenny Kirk, Serena and John Kani. Loving Grandmother to her 4 'Adorables'. Messages to Leontine's family c/- Kirk Family, 12 Everest Ave, Havelock North 4130.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 12, 2020
