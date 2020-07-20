Home

Central Hawkes Bay Funeral Services Ltd
10 Peel St
Waipukurau , Hawke's Bay
06-858 8146
Thursday, Jul. 23, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Patricks Catholic Church
Waverley Street
Waipawa
Lesley Leonie (Hansen) NASH

Lesley Leonie (Hansen) NASH Notice
NASH, Lesley Leonie (nee Hansen). Peacefully at Mt Herbert House, Waipukurau on July 18, 2020, aged 85 years. Loving wife of the late John. Loved mother of the late Wendy, Jack and Jane, Peter and Penny, Joanne and Brent. Loved Grandma to all her grandchildren. A service for Lesley will be held at St Patricks Catholic Church, Waverley Street, Waipawa, Thursday, July 23 at 11am. Messages can be sent c/o Nash Family, PO Box 200, Waipukurau. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 20, 2020
