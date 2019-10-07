Home

Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Leslie James (Les) MOORE

Leslie James (Les) MOORE Notice
MOORE, Leslie James (Les). On Friday, October 4, 2019, peacefully at aged 85 years. Dearly loved Husband of Barbara. Father and best mate of Karen Leslie, and David and Karen. Granddad / Les of Rochelle, Samantha and Carl. We wish to thank the staff of Mountain View Rest Home Kawerau for the loving care, respect and dignity they treated Les with. A Celebration of Les' life will be held in the Chapel of Willetts Funeral Services, 21 King Street, Whakatane on Tuesday October 8 at 2.00pm followed by private cremation. Communications to the Moore family, C/O PO Box 2070, Whakatane.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 7, 2019
