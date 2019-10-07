|
MOORE, Leslie James (Les). On Friday, October 4, 2019, peacefully at aged 85 years. Dearly loved Husband of Barbara. Father and best mate of Karen Leslie, and David and Karen. Granddad / Les of Rochelle, Samantha and Carl. We wish to thank the staff of Mountain View Rest Home Kawerau for the loving care, respect and dignity they treated Les with. A Celebration of Les' life will be held in the Chapel of Willetts Funeral Services, 21 King Street, Whakatane on Tuesday October 8 at 2.00pm followed by private cremation. Communications to the Moore family, C/O PO Box 2070, Whakatane.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 7, 2019