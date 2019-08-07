Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beth Shan Funeral Directors
PO Box 439
Napier, Hawke's Bay
06-835 9925
Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie JOHNSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie Reirhi Richard. JOHNSON

Add a Memory
Leslie Reirhi Richard. JOHNSON Notice
JOHNSON, Leslie Reirhi Richard. 06.11.1926 - 05.08.2019 Passed away peacefully at home on Monday, August 5, 2019. Aged 92. Loved son of the late Alexander Johnson and Henrietta Johnson (nee Paku). Dearly beloved husband of Dorothy (nee Aspden). Loving father and father-in- law to Kathleen and Steve, Alle and Robin, Arnold and Judy, Elaine and Graeme, and Rick. Precious Grandfather, Great- Grandfather and Great-Great Grandfather of many. Loved uncle of his many nieces and nephews. Kua hinga te Tōtara o te Wao Nui a Tāne. Dick will be laying at 12 Aintree Road, Havelock North from Monday with service to be held at Beth Shan Chapel, Maraekakaho Road, Hastings on Thursday, August 8 at 11am. We will miss you dearly. Moe mai ra e te Rangatira, moe mai ra.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leslie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.