JOHNSON, Leslie Reirhi Richard. 06.11.1926 - 05.08.2019 Passed away peacefully at home on Monday, August 5, 2019. Aged 92. Loved son of the late Alexander Johnson and Henrietta Johnson (nee Paku). Dearly beloved husband of Dorothy (nee Aspden). Loving father and father-in- law to Kathleen and Steve, Alle and Robin, Arnold and Judy, Elaine and Graeme, and Rick. Precious Grandfather, Great- Grandfather and Great-Great Grandfather of many. Loved uncle of his many nieces and nephews. Kua hinga te Tōtara o te Wao Nui a Tāne. Dick will be laying at 12 Aintree Road, Havelock North from Monday with service to be held at Beth Shan Chapel, Maraekakaho Road, Hastings on Thursday, August 8 at 11am. We will miss you dearly. Moe mai ra e te Rangatira, moe mai ra.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 7, 2019