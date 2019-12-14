|
|
WHITE, Leslie Thomas. Passed away peacefully on December 12, 2019 at Mary Doyle after a long illness. Loving husband of Ann. Much loved father to Carolyn, Sheryll and Trevor. Loving father- in-law to Graeme and Niki. Adored grandfather to his six grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Brother to Frank, Marie, Esme and Vonnie (deceased). A service for Leslie will be held at St Mark's Church, Cnr Queen St East and Park Rd North, Hastings on Monday, December 16 at 12.30pm.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 14, 2019