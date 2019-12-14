Home

Gentle Touch Funeral Services
920 West Heretaunga St
Hastings, Hawke's Bay
06-876 7942
Service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
12:30 p.m.
St Mark's Church
Cnr Queen St East and Park Rd North
Hastings
View Map
Leslie Thomas WHITE

Leslie Thomas WHITE Notice
WHITE, Leslie Thomas. Passed away peacefully on December 12, 2019 at Mary Doyle after a long illness. Loving husband of Ann. Much loved father to Carolyn, Sheryll and Trevor. Loving father- in-law to Graeme and Niki. Adored grandfather to his six grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Brother to Frank, Marie, Esme and Vonnie (deceased). A service for Leslie will be held at St Mark's Church, Cnr Queen St East and Park Rd North, Hastings on Monday, December 16 at 12.30pm.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 14, 2019
