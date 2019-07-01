Home

Leslie Thomas William . (Les) REARDON

REARDON, Leslie Thomas William (Les). Regtl No: 49188 NZA 29th Battalion 2NZEF On June 21 2019, at Roseanne Rest Home, in his 100th year. Much loved husband of the late Joyce. Dearly loved Dad of Sandra and Bob, and loved Grandad of Berrin and Mekla, Krissie and Mike and loved "Les" of Izar and Lakham. Much loved uncle and great-uncle. Special thanks to Colleen and the staff at Roseanne Rest Home, for their loving care. At Les's request, a private family funeral has been held. Messages to the Moody Family, C/- PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 1, 2019
