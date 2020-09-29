|
PHILLIPS, Lillian Edna. Peacefully on September 24, 2020 at Mary Doyle, aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Edward. Deeply loved mother, mother-in-law and grandmother to Clive, Jonathan and Debbie, and grandson David. A special thanks to the staff and team at Goddard House, Mary Doyle for all their ongoing care and support. A service for Lillian will be held in the Magdalinos Room at the Havelock North Function Centre, 30 Te Mata Road, Havelock North on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 2.00pm. Message to the Phillips family can be sent to PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 29, 2020