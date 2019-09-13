|
RENNETT, Lillian Jane (formerly Stephens). Passed away peacefully at HB Regional Hospital on September 11, 2019, in her 91st year. Loved wife of the late Leslie Stephens and the late Eric Rennett. Much loved Mum of Elwyn (Ally), Phyl, Grant, Earl and the late Brian Stephens, Lyn Beets, and Shayne Rennett. A dear Grandma and Great-Grandma. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Napier SPCA would be appreciated and can be left at the service. A service for Lillian will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Tuesday, September 17 at 11.00am. Messages to the Rennett Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 13, 2019