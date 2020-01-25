|
|
PROUT, Lillian Lyndsay (Jill). Now at peace, Jill passed away in the Hastings Hospital with all her family surrounding her on January 24, 2020. Loved wife of Maurice. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Denise and Ewan Wallace, Michelle and Glenn White, and the late Kelvin. Dearly loved Nana of all her grandchildren and Nannan of her great grandchildren. Your memories will always be in our hearts. A service to celebrate Jill's life will be held at the Dunstall Memorial Chapel, Edwardes Street Napier, on Tuesday January 29 at 2pm. Followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the SPCA. All tributes to Jill or messages to her family can be left via www.dunstalls.co.nz or posted to the Prout Family C/o PO Box 3121, Onekawa, Napier.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 25, 2020