|
|
ROSSITER, Lillian. Passed away peacefully on July 1, 2019 at Atawhai Rest Home, surrounded by family. Treasured wife of the late John (Jack). Loved mum of Julie and Kevin, and Sue and Russ. Cherished nanna of Mel and Steven, and Bexx and Chad and great nanny of Isaac, and Carter McKeagg. Special thanks to all the staff at Atawhai for their care and support over the last six years. In accordance with Lillian's wishes, a private cremation has taken place. Messages to the 'Rossiter Family', C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 8, 2019