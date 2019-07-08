Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian ROSSITER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian ROSSITER

Add a Memory
Lillian ROSSITER Notice
ROSSITER, Lillian. Passed away peacefully on July 1, 2019 at Atawhai Rest Home, surrounded by family. Treasured wife of the late John (Jack). Loved mum of Julie and Kevin, and Sue and Russ. Cherished nanna of Mel and Steven, and Bexx and Chad and great nanny of Isaac, and Carter McKeagg. Special thanks to all the staff at Atawhai for their care and support over the last six years. In accordance with Lillian's wishes, a private cremation has taken place. Messages to the 'Rossiter Family', C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.