Linda Christine (Addis) SOWERSBY

Linda Christine (Addis) SOWERSBY Notice
SOWERSBY, Linda Christine (nee Addis). It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of such a wonderful woman on Saturday, August 31, 2019, aged 64 years. Treasured daughter of the late Patrick and Eileen Addis. Adored mother of Kris, Ross and Lena. Cherished nana of Jimmy, Zola and India. Beloved sister of Brendan, Kerry and Raez. Please join us to remember Linda at her service, which will be held at Havelock North Function Centre, Magdalinos Room, on Thursday, September 5 at 2pm. No flowers please, all donations to Cranford Hospice.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 2, 2019
