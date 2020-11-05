Home

Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020
1:00 p.m.
All Saints Anglican Church
23 Puketapu Road
Taradale
Linda Frances (Merrall) WILLIAMSON

Linda Frances (Merrall) WILLIAMSON Notice
WILLIAMSON, Linda Frances, (nee Merrall). On Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in her 70th Year. Dearly loved wife of Peter. Loving mother of Angela, Craig and Robbie. Grandma to Caleb and Lochlan, and extended family. A service for Linda will be held at All Saints Anglican Church, Taradale, 23 Puketapu Road, on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 1:00 PM followed by a private cremation. Donations to Cranford Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 5, 2020
