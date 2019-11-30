|
JONES, Linda Joyce. Passed away peacefully at Elmwood Hospital in her 92nd year. Much loved and devoted wife of the late Harry. Loved mother of Lynn and Ian, Stephen and Yan Lin, Susan and Greg, Keith and Lynette. Loved Nana of 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Thank you to the Elmwood Staff for your wonderful care of our dear Mum. "Now at peace Little Mum." A private cremation has been held. Messages to: The Family of Linda Jones, C/- PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 30, 2019