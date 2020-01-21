Home

Linda Margaret (Thomsen) HEAD

Linda Margaret (Thomsen) HEAD In Memoriam
HEAD, Linda Margaret (nee Thomsen). Passed away January 21, 2019. Beloved wife and mate of Richard. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Leon and Bridget (Christchurch), Matthew and Frieda (Singapore), and Simon and Greer (Auckland). Loved gran to Felix and Zara. For my Wife Thank you for your endless love that will help me through each day and thank you for the memories that will never fade away. Your the women I loved and I was proud to be your husband and everyday in some small way I will celebrate your life as long as memories last. You will stay in my heart, your loving husband. My Soul Mate I still say I love you but now there's no reply, I always feel your presence as if you never left my side.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 21, 2020
