MEAR, Linda May. Linda passed away on August 30. A loving mum to Billy and Tam and Nani to Riley and India. According to Linda's wishes she will be cremated privately. To celebrate Linda's life, there will be an informal gathering, a Wake, at 2:30 pm on Thursday September 5 at The Hawke's Bay Sports Fishing Club, Nelson Quay, Ahuriri. In lieu of flowers, a donation box for Cranford Hospice will be available. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 2, 2019