|
|
HENDERSON, Lindsay James Chapman. Passed away peacefully at home on Monday, April 13, 2020. Aged 78 years. Much loved husband of Delwyn. Dearly loved father and father-in- law of Graham and Raewyn, Lindel and Michael, and Nadine and Stephen. Loved Grandad to Georgia, Zoe, Nicole, Shiree, Abbey, Saxon, Chase. "At home with his Lord and Saviour" A private burial at the Leamington Cemetery is to be held. All communications to the Henderson Family, c/- 3 Hallys Road, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 15, 2020