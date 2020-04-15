Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lindsay HENDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lindsay James Chapman HENDERSON

Add a Memory
Lindsay James Chapman HENDERSON Notice
HENDERSON, Lindsay James Chapman. Passed away peacefully at home on Monday, April 13, 2020. Aged 78 years. Much loved husband of Delwyn. Dearly loved father and father-in- law of Graham and Raewyn, Lindel and Michael, and Nadine and Stephen. Loved Grandad to Georgia, Zoe, Nicole, Shiree, Abbey, Saxon, Chase. "At home with his Lord and Saviour" A private burial at the Leamington Cemetery is to be held. All communications to the Henderson Family, c/- 3 Hallys Road, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lindsay's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -