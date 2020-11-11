Home

Lindsay Sutherland McRAE

Lindsay Sutherland McRAE Notice
McRAE, Lindsay Sutherland. Passed away peacefully on November 5, 2020 in his 89th year. Loving husband of the late Shirley. Loving father and father-in-law of Jill and Pete, Hugh and Sharon, and Mary and Chris. Adored grandfather of Matt, Sarah-Jane, Ella, Caitlin, Hannah, Eric, Frances and Oliver. A huge thanks to the staff at Princess Alexandra Retirement Village and Hospital Wing for their care and support. As per Lindsay's wish a private cremation has been held. A celebration of Lindsay's life will be held at a later date. Messages to the McRae Family, C/o PO Box 2555, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4120.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 11, 2020
