McRAE, Lindsay Sutherland. Passed away peacefully on November 5, 2020 in his 89th year. Loving husband of the late Shirley. Loving father and father-in-law of Jill and Pete, Hugh and Sharon, and Mary and Chris. Adored grandfather of Matt, Sarah-Jane, Ella, Caitlin, Hannah, Eric, Frances and Oliver. A huge thanks to the staff at Princess Alexandra Retirement Village and Hospital Wing for their care and support. As per Lindsay's wish a private cremation has been held. A celebration of Lindsay's life will be held at a later date. Messages to the McRae Family, C/o PO Box 2555, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4120.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 11, 2020