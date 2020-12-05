Home

GRAY, Lionel Hayden Tewaka. Born December 30, 1962. Passed away December 1, 2020. Hayden passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday in Waiuku. Hayden leaves behind his loving son Tyrone and his daughter Shanelle. Also his loving wife Jayne and dear and adored partner Kiri. Son of Alfred and Mary Gray and treasured brother of his 14 siblings and extended whanau. Moko's, nieces, nephews and cousins, friends and colleagues from near and far. Hayden will be laying at his family home in Eskdale. Service at 382 Hill Road, Eskdale on Monday, December 7 at 11:00am, followed by Cremation. Grahams Funeral Services 58 George Street, Tuakau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 5, 2020
