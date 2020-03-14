|
RUDEZ, Ljubo (Bill). Peacefully on March 11, 2020. Aged 78 years. Much loved father of Nick, and Reiss. Loved friend and former husband of Lyn. Heartfelt thanks to all the staff at the Taradale Masonic Rest Home and Continuing Care Unit for your love and care of Bill over the last few years. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11am, followed by interment at Western Hills Cemetery. Messages to the 'Rudez Family', C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 14, 2020