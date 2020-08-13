Home

Lloyd Robert SINGLETON

SINGLETON, Lloyd Robert. Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on August 10, 2020. Aged 79 years. Loved husband of Joanna. Loved father and father-in-law of Megan and Mark, Pip and Iain, Richie and Ness. Grandfather of Emma, Jake, Libby, Georgia, Zoe and great- grandfather of Albie and Augusta. As requested by Lloyd, a family farewell has taken place. A celebration of Lloyd's life will be held at the Cornwall Cricket Club Pavilion, Roberts Street, Hastings on Friday, August 21, at 4.00pm, restrictions permitting.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 13, 2020
