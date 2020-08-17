|
|
AITKEN, Lois Mary. Peacefully on August 10, 2020 at Duart Hospital. Dearly loved wife of John. Loved mother and mother-in- law of Anita and Brent Taylor, Ingrid and John Lockwood, and Kristina and Bruce Mitchell. A cherished grandmother to her eight grandchildren and one very new great grandchild. A funeral service to celebrate Lois's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 11am, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation to Flax House, Hohepa Hawke's Bay can be made at the service and would be greatly appreciated. Messages to the 'Aitken Family', C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 17, 2020