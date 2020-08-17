Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals
Lee Road and Gloucester Street
Taradale
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois AITKEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Mary AITKEN

Add a Memory
Lois Mary AITKEN Notice
AITKEN, Lois Mary. Peacefully on August 10, 2020 at Duart Hospital. Dearly loved wife of John. Loved mother and mother-in- law of Anita and Brent Taylor, Ingrid and John Lockwood, and Kristina and Bruce Mitchell. A cherished grandmother to her eight grandchildren and one very new great grandchild. A funeral service to celebrate Lois's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 11am, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation to Flax House, Hohepa Hawke's Bay can be made at the service and would be greatly appreciated. Messages to the 'Aitken Family', C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -