Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020
1:00 p.m.
All Saints Church
23 Puketapu Road
Taradale
DAVIS, Lola May. Aged 89. Much loved mother of Lloyd and Stephen and the late Paul Davis. Passed away peacefully in Taradale on August 18, 2020. With gratitude for a generous life lived long and well, we say goodbye to our beloved mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother. Love from your son Lloyd with Wiebke, and your grandchildren Daniel, Kelsey, and Eligh; your son Stephen with Natalie, and your grandchildren Mitchell, Matthew, and Georgia; and your grandson Jordon. A funeral service will be held at All Saints Church, 23 Puketapu Road, Taradale, on Thursday, August 27 at 1pm.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 22, 2020
