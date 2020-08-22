|
DAVIS, Lola May. Aged 89. Much loved mother of Lloyd and Stephen and the late Paul Davis. Passed away peacefully in Taradale on August 18, 2020. With gratitude for a generous life lived long and well, we say goodbye to our beloved mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother. Love from your son Lloyd with Wiebke, and your grandchildren Daniel, Kelsey, and Eligh; your son Stephen with Natalie, and your grandchildren Mitchell, Matthew, and Georgia; and your grandson Jordon. A funeral service will be held at All Saints Church, 23 Puketapu Road, Taradale, on Thursday, August 27 at 1pm.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 22, 2020