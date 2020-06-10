|
GARDNER, Loretta Lyn. Peacefully on June 7, 2020. Aged 67 years. Much loved wife of Richard. Treasured mother of Dave. Nana and best friend of Emma, and Ethan. Daughter of the late Alexander and Alice Gill. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Bill (deceased) and June Gill (Christchurch), Ann and Kurt (deceased) Wehrmann (Christchurch), Carrol and Darrel Adams (Mangawhai). Loved sister-in-law of Christine and Walter Ross (Australia), Robert and Sue Gardner (Oxford), Linda and Barry Patchet (Matamata), and Wayne and Leanne Gardner (Waikite Valley). The family wish to give special thanks to Mr Grant Broadhurst, Dr Richard Stubbs and the Cranford Hospice Team. A private farewell for Loretta has taken place. Messages to the 'Gardner Family', PO Box 7268, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 10, 2020