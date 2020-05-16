Home

Brian Darth Funeral Services limited
17 Nash Road Road
Stratford, Taranaki 4393
06-765 7672
Private
To be announced at a later date
Lorna (Dodunski) VESTY

Lorna (Dodunski) VESTY Notice
VESTY, Lorna, (nee Dodunski). Peacefully at home on Friday, May 8, 2020. Loving wife of David, loved mother and mother-in-law of Daryl and Nikki, Alan and Kirstyn, Tracey (deceased), Kelly and Ricky, loved grandmother to Sam, Caitlin, Lauren, Dylan, Logan, Tegan and Storm, Great grandmother to Ashton and Kristian, loved daughter of Tom and Daphne (both deceased), All messages to the Vesty family may be sent C/- P O Box 218 Stratford 4352 or heavenaddress. com Due to the current circumstances a private family service will be held. Brian Darth Funeral Services Stratford Phone 06 765 7672
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 16, 2020
